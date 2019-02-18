WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 18

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Champions have been crowned. Sasha Banks and Bayley captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a brutal Elimination Chamber match where they outlasted the best teams on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live to emerge victorious.

The Boss 'N' Hug Connection promised long before there were championships that it would be tag team champion. Now the duo needs to keep elevating its game, as it has a target on its back. Every woman on Raw and SmackDown will want that new gold.

While Raw was less of a focus than SmackDown at the event, there were still multiple important moments for the brand that set up an interesting night. Most notably, Finn Balor became the new WWE intercontinental champion by pinning Lio Rush in a handicap match.

This left Bobby Lashley without gold and angry with his hype man, lashing out at The Man of the Hour. Now that he has realigned himself with Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre, he is a dangerous man looking to regain his gold as quickly and decisively as possible.

Ronda Rousey also made quick work of Ruby Riott only to get taken out by Becky Lynch, who used crutches she feigned needing, lashing out at The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Charlotte Flair. This feud continues to heat up.

These were just a few important setups for this week's Raw that made it a vital episode on The Road to WrestleMania.