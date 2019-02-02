Mauricio Pochettino Says He's 'Disappointed' About Tottenham's Lack of Signings

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is "disappointed" the club was unable to make any signings in the January transfer window.

Having gone throughout the previous summer without bringing in any new faces, the north London club opted against making any acquisitions in January too. That's despite injuries to a number of key players, including Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

Speaking about the lack of activity, Pochettino said an injection of quality into the squad may have helped the team challenge for major prizes, per Matthew Dunn of the Daily Mirror:

"Of course I wanted to strengthen the squad but if we cannot sign, I need to stick with the project of the club. Of course I am disappointed because we are in a very good position and maybe with a help from some players we can remove the excuse that we are not a real contender.

"But we are there, we are close, in a very good position and we will fight to the end to be as high as we can."

Per Dunn, Pochettino said he spent the final hours of the transfer window on Thursday watching television in the company of his wife and dog.

Had Tottenham been able to find some high-class players to add to their squad in any of the previous two transfer windows, then it would be interesting to see where they would be. While they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the final week of January, they are seven points off the top of the Premier League and into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Even so, under Pochettino, the club has rarely spent big, with academy players and bargain acquisitions improving thanks to the guidance of the Spurs boss.

Football journalist Daniel Storey recently put into context the remarkable job the former Argentina international is doing:

Spurs' eliminations from two cup competitions coincided with the injuries to Kane and Alli, as well as the absence of Son Heung-Min, who missed a significant portion of January after being called up for international duty by South Korea.

It means the manager has had to delve deep into his squad and utilise players like Fernando Llorente, who was previously on the fringes of the team; the Spaniard has managed to net twice in his past three games.

Per the Daily Telegraph's Ali Tweedale, Pochettino also appears to have changed his tune on the status of out-of-favour striker Vincent Janssen:

Tottenham supporters will be frustrated at the club's reluctance to splash the cash in the previous two transfer windows and will consequently feel as though they have missed an opportunity to compete for the Premier League this season.

Even so, they have star players and their excellent manager secured on long-term deals, as well as a new stadium to move into in the near future. When they do decide to venture into the market for some high-class footballers, they will do so having built solid foundations.