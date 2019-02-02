Mauricio Pochettino Says He's 'Disappointed' About Tottenham's Lack of Signings

Mauricio Pochettino Says He's 'Disappointed' About Tottenham's Lack of SigningsFebruary 2, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is "disappointed" the club was unable to make any signings in the January transfer window.
Having gone throughout the previous summer without bringing in any new faces, the north London club opted against making any acquisitions in January too. That's despite injuries to a number of key players, including Dele Alli and Harry Kane.
Speaking about the lack of activity, Pochettino said an injection of quality into the squad may have helped the team challenge for major prizes, per Matthew Dunn of the Daily Mirror:
"Of course I wanted to strengthen the squad but if we cannot sign, I need to stick with the project of the club. Of course I am disappointed because we are in a very good position and maybe with a help from some players we can remove the excuse that we are not a real contender.
"But we are there, we are close, in a very good position and we will fight to the end to be as high as we can."
Per Dunn, Pochettino said he spent the final hours of the transfer window on Thursday watching television in the company of his wife and dog.
Had Tottenham been able to find some high-class players to add to their squad in any of the previous two transfer windows, then it would be interesting to see where they would be. While they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the final week of January, they are seven points off the top of the Premier League and into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.
Even so, under Pochettino, the club has rarely spent big, with academy players and bargain acquisitions improving thanks to the guidance of the Spurs boss.
Football journalist Daniel Storey recently put into context the remarkable job the former Argentina international is doing:
Daniel Storey @danielstorey85
According to UEFA report, Tottenham wage bill is €148m. So you could double the wages of every single Tottenham player, they could sign seven new players on £100,000 a week, and they would *still* have a lower wage bill than Manchester City. That's why Pochettino gets praised.
Daniel Storey @danielstorey85
Since Tottenham last made a signing, the current 20 Premier League clubs have signed 139 players on permanent deals alone.
Spurs' eliminations from two cup competitions coincided with the injuries to Kane and Alli, as well as the absence of Son Heung-Min, who missed a significant portion of January after being called up for international duty by South Korea.
It means the manager has had to delve deep into his squad and utilise players like Fernando Llorente, who was previously on the fringes of the team; the Spaniard has managed to net twice in his past three games.
Per the Daily Telegraph's Ali Tweedale, Pochettino also appears to have changed his tune on the status of out-of-favour striker Vincent Janssen:
Ali Tweedale @alitweedale
Poch on Janssen: Jan 23: "He’s not in Tottenham’s plans. Not in just the manager’s plans but the club’s plan. The relationship between the player and club doesn’t work." Feb 1: “He’s going to be on the list. That's my decision, he'll be involved with the first team from today.”
Tottenham supporters will be frustrated at the club's reluctance to splash the cash in the previous two transfer windows and will consequently feel as though they have missed an opportunity to compete for the Premier League this season.
Even so, they have star players and their excellent manager secured on long-term deals, as well as a new stadium to move into in the near future. When they do decide to venture into the market for some high-class footballers, they will do so having built solid foundations.
