Knicks Rumors: Hottest Trade Reports Surrounding Knicks Before 2019 Deadline

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks executed the most stunning trade of the 2018-19 NBA season so far when they shipped Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks last week. Do they have anything else in store?

As the Feb. 7 trade deadline nears, the Knicks have remained a notable team on the rumor mill.

New York is certain to pursue Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving in free agency but can also explore adding the All-Stars right away. If the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics feel they could lose the respective stars for nothing, a trade could happen.

Though the Knicks are likely to not find another trade partner, they're staying busy on the phones.

Excitement Around Anthony Davis, but...

Once the All-Star made his trade request, all eyes focused on the Los Angeles Lakers as Davis' future home.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Knicks have nabbed a little bit of that attention. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported New York made a push to acquire Davis and is also a preferred landing spot for him.

But don't get excited about a trade anymore.

If the Pelicans weren't interested in Porzingis as a centerpiece of a trade, they surely won't be interested in the unproven youth and spare parts remaining on New York's roster. None of the additions from the Mavs trade can be packaged in a deal, either.

Perhaps the Knicks will be players if Davis hits free agency, but that won't happen until the summer of 2020.

Kyrie Irving Addition Also Unlikely

Contrary to the Pels, Boston might feel some urgency regarding its star. Irving's future with the franchise is suddenly in question.

According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, the Celtics believe Irving is an integral long-term piece. Given his noncommittal answers in the media while heading toward unrestricted free agent this offseason, Boston must have a tough conversation.

Trade him and guarantee assets in return? Or aim for a championship and attempt to re-sign him in July?

Does a package of Enes Kanter (for salary purposes) with Frank Ntilikina, New York's 2019 first-round pick and another future first-rounder elicit anything beyond a chuckle from Danny Ainge and Boston's front office?

What about if the Sacramento Kings get involved for the expiring deals of Kanter, Emmanuel Mudiay and Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker? New York could add Kyrie along with Ben McLemore and Guerschon Yabusele, while the Celtics take Zach Randolph, Ntilikina, Justin Jackson and Noah Vonleh.

Financially, those deals work. Realistically, though, it's a different story.

New York's best option is to wait for Kyrie in free agency and hope Boston doesn't ship him elsewhere first. Because right now, the Knicks very likely aren't in the ballpark.

'Antsy' Market for Wes Matthews

After arriving from the Mavs in the Porzingis deal, Wesley Matthews might not end up staying for long.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports the Knicks are dangling him on the trade market.

The difficulty is Matthews has an $18.6 million salary, per HoopsHype. While an expiring deal makes him a palatable option, that's a challenging contract to absorb because of the luxury tax―which New York is also trying to avoid paying right now.

Matthews is most likely headed for a buyout, but a desperate suitor would work in the Knicks' favor.

