Nia Jax's Heat with R-Truth, Ryback Talks AEW and Sanity in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Jax Has Heat With R-Truth?

After attacking R-Truth and taking his No. 30 spot in the Men's Royal Rumble match at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Nia Jax was reportedly under fire backstage.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler said on his Dinner With The King podcast (h/t Daniel Yanofsky of WrestlingInc.com) that Truth was upset by how rough Nia was during the attack: "This got real heat for real. She blasted poor R-Truth and knocked him face-first into that wall. He was hot, for real hot. They were having to hold him back there. She made it look good."

Jax is no stranger to being overly aggressive, as she broke Becky Lynch's face and gave her a concussion prior to Survivor Series in November, which led to Charlotte Flair replacing Becky in a match against Ronda Rousey.

The Royal Rumble incident wasn't as dramatic, but it seemingly did work out well for both Jax and Truth.

Nia got to join Chyna, Beth Phoenix and Kharma as only the fourth woman in WWE history to take part in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

She eliminated Mustafa Ali and then took several finishers from the remaining male Superstars in the match, including an RKO from Randy Orton.

Meanwhile, Truth beat Shinsuke Nakamura to win the United States Championship on SmackDown Live two days later.

Ryback Discusses AEW

Ryback hasn't made much of a splash on the independent wrestling scene since leaving WWE in 2016, but that could soon change.

In an interview with Josh Wilding of The Ring Report, Ryback discussed his status and the possibility of joining All Elite Wrestling.

The Big Guy revealed that he is currently focused on healing from his injuries.

"Right now, my main priority is just getting healthy," he said. "I just had another shoulder scope yesterday which was my second one in two years. I've had ten stem cells procedures and I've got the eleventh coming up on Feb. 11. That, right now, is my main focus."

While Ryback didn't say that he plans to sign with AEW when healthy, he was highly complimentary of the new promotion:

"I think it's great having competition with All Elite Wrestling. I'm very happy for everyone involved. I think it's good for professional wrestlers to have options and there's different promotions that are doing a lot better now because of the visibility social media provides so it is one of those things where you might not have to work for WWE to have a successful career or to make a good amount of money.

"I hope they get a great TV deal and there's nothing bad to say about All Elite Wrestling. I want them to be as successful as humanly possible because it just helps professional wrestling and they seem to have a good infrastructure in place a) financially and b) having guys like Cody. I've known him for a very long time and I know his brain and he's very motivated and having The Young Bucks around—I've never met those guys personally—but I feel like they want to make this work and it seems that they're getting the attention and the buzz and that's a great thing."

Ryback and Cody Rhodes were both part of WWE for several years, and it is no secret that they traveled together at times as well.

While Ryback may not be the type of elite-level worker that AEW has seemingly targeted thus far, he had an engaging character in WWE, and there could be some value in signing him once he's healthy.

Dain Tweets on Sanity's Absence

Sanity hasn't been featured much on SmackDown Live since getting called up to the main roster last year, and it may be getting to Killian Dain.

On Wednesday, Dain tweeted the following, perhaps in reference to the group's lack of television time:

A Fatal 4-Way match was held on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown to determine the opponents for SmackDown Tag Team champions The Miz and Shane McMahon at Elimination Chamber.

That bout didn't include Sanity, as The Usos beat The Bar, New Day and Heavy Machinery.

Along with Nikki Cross, the trio of Dain, Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe made plenty of noise in NXT and even had a reign as NXT Tag Team champions.

That same level of success has eluded them on the main roster, as they haven't been given many opportunities.

Sanity is oozing with potential on a level similar to The Wyatt Family, but there is no indication that they will have a chance to truly show what they're capable of.

