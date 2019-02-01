Pep Guardiola: Manchester City Must 'Improve the Details' After Newcastle Loss

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his team to get their campaign back on track following their surprise defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

City host Arsenal on Sunday on the back of a 2-1 loss against the Magpies and Guardiola wants to see them get back to their best.

Per the Mirror's David McDonnell, he said:

"The only way I know after a negative result is to focus on the play, the mentality, and to say 'Okay, it's the start of February, there are a lot of points to play for and many things can happen.'

"The situation is simple—we increase the way we play, improve the details we didn't do well and we have options. It's not new, the players know that.

"It's not new, we've done it many times—get back on track with our principles, the players they know it."

City went ahead through Sergio Aguero after just 24 seconds, but Newcastle replied through Salomon Rondon and a Matt Ritchie penalty.

Title rivals Liverpool failed to capitalise fully by drawing at home to Leicester City on Wednesday, but it extended their lead to five points over the Sky Blues.

"It doesn't matter, if we are five, six, seven or eight points behind, we have to improve our game," he added. "That's the issue."

City scored 31 goals in all competitions in January and had conceded just once prior to their trip to Newcastle, so they were hardly lacking in form. However, they've now lost four matches in the Premier League, twice as many as last season.

Goal's Sam Lee observed their struggles:

They'll need to get back to their best quickly, as James Ducker of the Telegraph noted:

Liverpool's draw with Leicester was a let-off for the Sky Blues, but the Reds face West Ham United on Monday and will likely get back to winning ways. They've won each of their last four meetings with the Hammers and scored four goals every time.

There's very little room for City to slip up again, so it's imperative they get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Guardiola will need a significant response from his players if they're to do so against Arsenal.