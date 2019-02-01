Super Bowl LIII Viewer's Guide, Crazy Prop Bets and More to Watch This Weekend

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Must Watch: Super Bowl LIII

Yeah, it wasn’t tough to decide what to put at the top this weekend's guide.

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Line: Patriots -2.5

How to Watch

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App (available on mobile, tablet or connected devices)

Pregame Coverage on CBS

11:30 a.m. ET: "That Other Pregame Show"

12 p.m.: NFL Films' "Road to the Super Bowl"

1 p.m.: "Tony Goes to the Super Bowl"

2 p.m. "The Super Bowl Today" leading all the way to 6:30 kickoff

Other Pregame Programming

9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.: NFL Networks "NFL GameDay Morning"

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: ESPN's "Postseason NFL Countdown"

3 p.m.: Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl"

About the Broadcast

In the booth: Jim Nantz (fifth Super Bowl), Tony Romo (first)

Sideline reporters: Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely

Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

Total CBS Cameras: 115

National anthem singer: Gladys Knight

Halftime performers: Maroon 5, Big Boi, Travis Scott (featuring perhaps a Spongebob Squarepants song?)

Regardless of who wins Sunday, history will be made by one of the two coaches. If the Patriots claim yet another title, Bill Belichick (66) will be the oldest coach to ever win the big game. Rams head coach Sean McVay (33) would be the youngest to ever do so.

The key for Los Angeles is putting pressure on Tom Brady, which is a tough ask considering he has yet to be sacked this postseason. However, the Rams have a player/MVP candidate/tank with legs named Aaron Donald who has 20.5 sacks this season, an all-time record.

However, Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips does have a backup plan in case they’re still having trouble getting to Brady.

That’s ... a really good plan, actually.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will need to make sure that the third-best rushing attack in the NFL led by Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson are contained. This could prove difficult, as New England have the third-worst rushing defense in the league.

Guide to leaked TV commercials that will air during the Super Bowl

All right, now to the endless amount of shenanigans that go along with the Super Bowl.

Best Prop Bets

“Best Prop Bets” is a relative phrase. Some people would say the best bets make people money, but we would say the best bets are the ones so specific and downright laughable that it makes you wonder who comes up with this stuff. Let's take a look at some of the "best" bets that Super Bowl LIII has to offer (all odds provided by OddsShark).

1. Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

OddsShark

Although teammates and God are heavy favorites, watch out for the MVP winner name-dropping their city’s team. A likely reason for the city being so low on this list is because New England is technically a region, which would make it unlikely that a Patriot would mention Boston specifically. However if you’re already picking the Rams to win the game, why wouldn’t the MVP mention Los Angeles first, a city that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1983 when the Raiders were still located in the City of Angels? This would appear to be an appealing underdog bet considering the +1000 odds.

2. How many times will the broadcast mention Sean McVay’s age?

Over 1.5 -175

Under 1.5 +135

This is over and it’s not even close. This is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Rams at the moment. You don’t think Jim Nantz and Tony Romo each mention it at least once? Easy money. They’ll also probably talk about this guy a lot.

3. What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine’s top at the start of the halftime show?



Black -200

Any Other color +150



Will Levine really come out in black during one of the most exuberant shows in the world? It just doesn’t seem to fit the general theme of the Super Bowl halftime show. Go with the field.

4. Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show?



Yes -110

No -130



After an extensive Google search, we barely found any photos of Levine wearing a hat. That shouldn’t change on Sunday.



5. Will the Chick-fil-A franchise in Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open on Super Bowl Sunday?



Yes +575

No -1100



When Mercedes-Benz Stadium first opened in 2017, fans and pundits everywhere were baffled to find out that the fast food chain, notorious for being closed on Sundays, was still going to be closed on Sundays during games.

Well, apparently that will continue to be the case on Super Bowl Sunday. You have to respect the commitment, right?

Three More Things to Watch

1. The king is back.

The Golden State Warriors, who are in scorching form after winning 11 of their last 12, host the Los Angeles Lakers, who now have a certain somebody available to play. LeBron James is ready to go for this primetime West Coast matchup after returning in Thursday's overtime win vs. the Clippers with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists. Watch on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can also catch every NBA League Pass game right here on B/R Live, including the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both teams had some awkward moments this week. For New Orleans, it comes in the aftermath of star Anthony Davis requesting a trade earlier in the week.

For San Antonio, head coach Gregg Popovich went off on his team after just barely scraping by the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday, who have the worst record in the West.

Here’s how to watch on B/R Live and here’s the full NBA schedule.

2. A Top 4 battle headlines this weekend’s EPL matches with Manchester City taking on Arsenal. After neither Liverpool or Man City won their respective league matches during the week, the race for top of the English Premier League is still close with Liverpool owning a five-point advantage.

City will look to rebound after a surprising 2-1 loss to Newcastle, while Arsenal looks to pull away from Chelsea and Manchester United for that vital fourth UEFA Champions League spot. The Cityzens might go up against a familiar face, as Arsenal just acquired one of their former academy players on loan. Watch on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Also keep an eye out on some of the Americans playing abroad over the weekend. Here’s a full schedule breakdown for your convenience (all times ET).

Friday

Hannover (Bobby Wood) vs. RB Leipzig (Tyler Adams), 2:30 p.m. on FS2

Saturday

Tottenham vs. Newcastle United (DeAndre Yedlin), 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund (Christian Pulisic), 9:30 a.m. on FS1

Schalke (Weston McKennie & Haji Wright) vs. Borussia Mochengladbach (Fabian Johnson), 12:30 p.m. on FS2

Sunday

St. Johnstone vs. Celtic (Tim Weah), 7:30 a.m. on B/R Live

Club Brugge (Ethan Horvath) vs. Gent, 8:30 a.m. on B/R Live

Standard Liege vs. Anderlecht (Kenny Saief), 12 p.m. on B/R Live

3. There are a couple big college basketball matchups on Saturday as No. 9 North Carolina takes on No. 15 Louisville at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, while No. 16 Texas Tech travels to No. 11 Kansas at 4 p.m. ET on CBS. A surprising face is starting to fill the score sheet for the Jayhawks.

Quick Catch-Up

1. 'What Just Happened?' of the Week

In a matter of hours, Kristaps Porzingis went from a seemingly happy New York Knick destined to be the cornerstone of the franchise for years to a Dallas Maverick. As one would imagine, Twitter had a subsequent meltdown. Let’s take a look back at an eventful couple of hours.

10:53 a.m. ET

11:59 a.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET

The NBA, where amazing happens.

2. Disrespect of the Week

The future of Brandon Ingram is uncertain with the Lakers getting ready to prepare a massive trade offer for Anthony Davis, but he would be going out in style after this monster dunk. The Philadelphia 76ers got the last laugh with a 121-105 win, but people couldn’t help but talk about poor Corey Brewer.

3. Throwback of the Week

This Super Bowl moment had its anniversary this week, as Marshawn Lynch let everyone know the real reason he was in attendance for Super Bowl media day in 2015 after a saga of unwillingness to speak in public.

4. Quote of the Week

Super Bowl LIII was over before it even began the moment Wade Phillips said this. Pack your bags, New England. Quoting Future in Atlanta is an automatic win. Congratulations on your Super Bowl trophy, LA. And bless you, Mr. Phillips.