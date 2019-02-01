Jurgen Klopp Talks Title Race, Injuries Before West Ham vs. Liverpool

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2019

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 30, 2019. - The game finished 1-1. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said "each game feels like the most important of the season" ahead of Liverpool's trip to West Ham United on Monday.

The Premier League leaders failed to take full advantage of Manchester City's shock loss to Newcastle United, as they could only draw 1-1 with Leicester City on Wednesday, but their lead over the Citizens is now at five points.

Klopp addressed a controversy that emerged during the half-time interval of the clash with Leicester at Anfield, when ground staff only cleared snow from the half of the pitch Liverpool were attacking:

The German manager also explained ahead of the Hammers clash how Liverpool will approach the rest of the season given the pressure of the title race:

Klopp confirmed Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold will still be unavailable for the visit to London Stadium, but he gave a positive update on the latter:

West Ham have lost their past three games in all competitions, and the Reds have put four past the Hammers in each of their past four meetings. 

However, West Ham can be a tricky side to beat at London Stadium, most recently evidenced by their 1-0 victory over Arsenal 1-0 in December.

Given Liverpool aren't playing until Monday, their lead at the top of the table could be just two points if City beat Arsenal on Sunday.

That would pile the pressure on the Reds, who were not at their best against the Foxes and were run close by Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous two games.

After the visit to West Ham, Liverpool host Bournemouth before a the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Bayern Munich at Anfield. They then visit Manchester United on February 24.

If Klopp's side still have their five-point lead after the trip to Old Trafford, then they will arguably have one hand on a first league title since 1990.

But West Ham will pose a threat to Liverpool's title hopes, especially after Wednesday's nervy performance against Leicester.

