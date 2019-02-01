'Staying at Milan Is My Dream,' Says Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is eager to make his loan at AC Milan a permanent deal following a spike in form under Gennaro Gattuso.

Bakayoko spoke with Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) about his turnaround in form working with Gattuso, as well as his intentions to remain in Milan after his loan expires in June:

"I never thought I was wrong to come to Milan. In my short career, not everything went well for me. Sometimes the start of an adventure in a new club was difficult. It happened at Monaco and at Chelsea and I was not surprised it happened again at Milan. I need time to adapt, but afterwards...



"Leonardo's words about my redemption? I heard what he said but I am not in a position to talk about, it is up to Milan and Chelsea. However, staying at Milan is my dream and it is the thought fixed in my mind but I have a contract with Chelsea. What would I be willing to do for Milan to redeem me? I don't know. I want to finish the season in fourth place, then we will think about it."

Calciomercato's report mentioned the Rossoneri can make the deal permanent for a reported €35 million (£30.7 million), though there are questions over whether the Italian giants will fork out so much.

Bakayoko, 24, got off to a miserable start in Serie A and developed a poor reputation early on. However, his display in Tuesday's 2-0 Coppa Italia win over Napoli was the latest piece of evidence to convince presenter Matteo Bonetti his struggles are a thing of the past:

Gattuso has hailed the Frenchman's transformation. After his side Napoli in midweek, the manager told Rai Sport (h/t Rob Guest of Football.London) that Bakayoko was a different player from the one who first arrived in Milan, who "got it wrong most of the time."

Bakayoko left Stamford Bridge on loan in August after Maurizio Sarri was appointed Chelsea boss, having been signed by Antonio Conte from AS Monaco one year prior. However, it's another Italian he's enjoyed working under at the San Siro so far:

"Gattuso's qualities? I do not know if he has any qualities (he says seriously before bursting into laughter). I'm joking, Gattuso loves the players and gives everything to make them train well. His talent is to give love to his players.



"If he was my idol as a player? He was not my ideal player. I say this with great respect because he won the Champions League which is my dream and please don't tell him (laughs again)."

Italian football writer David Amoyal agreed Bakayoko now looked like a much more accomplished signing and could signal a change in the transfer success rate at Milan:

Bakayoko gave further detail about his strong relationship with former Rossoneri enforcer Gattuso:

"For me, he is the boss. A nice person who helped me a lot. In the first 2-3 months, when things were not all right, we talked every day. But now there is no need because we understand each other with a look. Our relationship is perfect. If I am a leader, as Gattuso says? I do not know? I try to give everything to the team and the fans. I give 100 percent because I have a big heart. It is important when the coach believes you are a leader."

Sarri signed Jorginho from former club Napoli to strengthen his midfield last summer, while Mateo Kovacic was also brought in on loan from Real Madrid.

Milan may find it difficult to turn down a deal should his improvements continue, and Bakayoko has made it known where he'd like to be playing next season as his loan spell at Milan enters its final months.