Santiago Solari Praises Karim Benzema After Real Madrid Beat Girona

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari said he feels "sorry" for those only just realising Karim Beznema's brilliance after the Frenchman put in another fine display against Girona on Thursday.

Benzema netted twice in Real's 3-1 win at the Estadi Montilivi that saw Los Blancos ease through their quarter-final Copa del Rey tie 7-3 on aggregate.

The forward has now netted five goals in his last three appearances in all competitions, and Solari was full of praise for him after another fine performance, per Marca:

"I'm sorry for the people who had missed Benzema for all this time. There is still time to discover him, for those who first saw him last week."

Benzema, 31, joined Real in 2009, the same summer Cristiano Ronaldo made his switch from Manchester United to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As a result he has spent most of his Madrid career in the shadow of the Portuguese superstar, playing a role as a superb foil for Ronaldo.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left for Juventus last summer, and Benzema is now emerging as arguably Real's star player.

Many expected it to be Gareth Bale who stepped into the Ronaldo role, but the Welshman has endured another injury-hit campaign in 2018-19.

Benzema took sole ownership of sixth spot in Real's all-time goalscoring standings with his double against Girona:

He now has the legendary Ferenc Puskas in his sights. The Hungarian netted 242 goals in his time at Real.

Benzema's ongoing good form will be a big boon for Real as they head into a key stage of the season.

The UEFA Champions League knockout stages get under way this month as Real go for their fourth title in a row.

The Madrid giants have drawn Ajax in the last 16 in one of the ties of the round. The first leg takes place on February 13 before the return leg at the Bernabeu on March 5.