Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Anthony Martial Contract, Paul Pogba Fitness and More

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed delight over Anthony Martial's contract extension and is hopeful both he and French compatriot Paul Pogba will be fit for the Premier League trip to face Leicester City on Sunday.

United announced on Thursday that Martial had signed a new deal until 2024 (with the option of a further year), and Solskjaer gushed over the news when he addressed the media on Friday:

"It's a confirmation that we are happy with him, we believe in him he's got fantastic potential, he's had ups and downs he's been top scorer, he's been developing, as a young lad moving abroad it's not easy but he knows he's going to stay here for the coming future and I believe in him.

"Very good, he's a fantastic finisher, great ability, he's young, he's intelligent, knows his football, I'd like him to do a couple more runs in behind but I've not seen many player with the quick feet and the skills in the last third as he has so we're gonna build his career and hopefully he'll grab the chance with both feet."

It wasn't long ago that the future of Martial—who joined from AS Monaco in 2015—was in doubt under Solskjaer's predecessor, Jose Mourinho. Martial has scored 10 goals in 25 games this season, just one short of matching the amount of goals he netted in 45 games last season.

Solskjaer hailed Martial, whom he sees as a central option, as a "fantastic finisher." He described the Frenchman as someone who "doesn't miss chances" when he gets through on goal, a key reason why he would like to see the forward make more runs in behind the defence:

The manager was also asked whether he thought he could become the best player in the world, on the same level of Juventus star and Old Trafford hero Cristiano Ronaldo, to which he responded:

"Well of course that's up to any player if you make a decision on how to develop your own career. Cristiano was the best, the way he's changed to now, that's part of any player you've got to model yourself on someone but you've got to have more challenges ahead of you and for Marcus [Rashford] and Anthony is to score more simple tap-ins."

Solskjaer also highlighted the need to be "honest with" his players, particularly Martial in this instance, an approach that's appeared to have had a positive effect in his short time at the club.

Martial, 23, and Marcus Rashford, 21, stand as arguably the two most effective players in Solskjaer's team, and the manager is looking forward to the duo combining to great success in the future:

Following Martial's new contract, David De Gea's extension is another priority for the Red Devils.

The Spaniard's deal is set to expire in June 2020 after United exercised a clause to extend his deal by a further year in November, and Solskjaer sounded hopeful a new contract will be signed soon: "The club's working on a few players, I don't know how, far but it's a statement from the club we want to keep our best players. I hope so."

United are hoping to go a 10th consecutive game unbeaten since Solskjaer took over when they travel to Leicester. They came back from two goals down at home to Burnley on Tuesday to draw 2-2 and maintain Solskjaer's undefeated run.

Pogba scored United's first from the penalty spot in that game, while Martial wasn't named in the squad, but Solskjaer was hopeful both would feature against the Foxes: "We've not had a proper session since the game so hopefully both of them can get through that. I don't think there's anything with Paul. Anthony will do some rehab work. I would imagine him to be involved. He seemed happy yesterday."

After Leicester, United face a trip to Fulham in the league and then host Paris Saint-Germain on February 12 for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash.

The return leg isn't until March, but Solskjaer was ready for what's sure to be a difficult February, which also features a trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round and a home league clash against leaders Liverpool:

Marouane Fellaini is set to join Chinese club Shandong Luneng, per Sky Sports, but Solskjaer had little to update on the Belgian's situation: "Nothing's confirmed there yet, so obviously what I talk to players about would have to be between the two of us and we had good discussions, talked about obviously he got injured, so we spoke about that but nothing's confirmed, so I can't say more, really."