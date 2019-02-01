Ivan Perisic 'Conned' by Arsenal in Transfer Window, Says Luciano Spalletti

Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

Ivan Perisic was "conned" by Arsenal during the January transfer window, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has hinted.

Perisic handed in a transfer request earlier this week after Inter rejected a loan offer from Arsenal which included an option to buy the Croatian for £34.5 million in the summer, per Sky (h/t The Independent).

The deal then collapsed completely, Perisic somewhat in the lurch:

Per Rai Sport (h/t Tom Storer of Goal), Spalletti outlined the need to "get Perisic back on track" but blamed Arsenal for the deal not going through:

"As for Perisic, there was this story on the market, but he is a professional, understands his role and yesterday it was already a very different mood. These things happen in the transfer window, the player received an impressive proposal and was tempted. However, he then realised it was not a true offer, that he'd been conned, and took a step back. Now he'll resume training and as soon as his mind is back fully on Inter, we'll let him play."

Spalletti also took aim at Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta for revealing Perisic had handed in a transfer request, per Football Italia:

"I don't know if it was a good idea or not to say Perisic wanted to leave, but the player received an important proposal and said he was open to it.

“When he realised the offer was not what he thought, he took a step back, but the damage had already been done.

"Announcing the situation just created tension around him and the team. Now he's starting to get back in line, but it'll take a while."

Perisic, 29, was an unused substitute on Thursday as Inter lost on penalties to Lazio in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia.

He was one of a number of targets Arsenal pursued in the January window. Others included Dalian Yifang's Yannick Carrasco and Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku, though none went through.

Arsenal did, though, manage to sign Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder was getting little game time at the Camp Nou but boasts creativity and technique that could make him a big asset at the Emirates Stadium.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Some Arsenal fans may be concerned that the Gunners made no defensive additions during the January transfer window.

Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding are both out for the season, while Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are also currently sidelined—although Koscielny is on the brink of full fitness.

Unai Emery's side broke back into the Premier League's top four on Wednesday after Chelsea were thrashed 4-0 by Bournemouth.

Arsenal's main aim for the rest of the season must be to remain there, but Chelsea are sure to bounce back, and Manchester United have been resurgent in recent weeks.

Squad depth will be key down the stretch, and Arsenal's will be tested to the limit as they also have the UEFA Europa League to contend with.