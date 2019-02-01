Heung-Min Son Says Tottenham Retain Hope of Winning Premier League Title

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Heung-Min Son says Tottenham Hotspur won't give up in their battle for the Premier League title and are determined to fight Liverpool and Manchester City for top-flight honours until the end of the season.

Spurs moved within seven points of leaders Liverpool after storming back late to beat Watford 2-1 on Wednesday, and they're only two points below second-placed City. Son scored in that victory and spoke about the title hunt in his post-match comments, per MailOnline's Kieran Gill:

"I don't care that people are saying Liverpool or Man City. We are still there, we're going for it.

"We'll see what is going to happen at the end of the season. They're very good sides like us. We have to just focus on ourselves. Every single game, get three points, that's most important. The season is still long."

The Premier League and UEFA Champions League—where Spurs will soon face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16—remain Tottenham's only chances of securing silverware this term.

Chelsea came back to knock Mauricio Pochettino's side out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals last week before Crystal Palace dumped them out of the FA Cup on Sunday. Football writer Dan Kilpatrick saw that as the effective end of their season:

However, when asked about the current gap between his side and their Premier League rivals, Son added: "We don't want to think about it. So many things can happen, you can't even imagine. We just believe in our own games, get as many points as possible, and see what happens at the end of the season."

The South Korea international scored Spurs' first against Watford before Fernando Llorente converted a late winner. Son was recently away on international duty for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and his goals were particularly missed while Harry Kane has been recovering from injury, per Squawka:

Tottenham have now gone 28 consecutive Premier League games without a draw but have lost six times in the league this season. City have lost four times and are responsible for Liverpool's only loss of the league campaign so far.

Football writer Ian Stafford hailed the fine work of Pochettino despite operating on a shoestring budget this campaign:

The north Londoners can be proud about keeping close touch with Liverpool and City—each of whom spent major amounts in the summer—but Son is eager to do even better.

As many points separate Tottenham from Arsenal in fourth as they do Liverpool in first, but Son likely isn't the only big name at Spurs eager to keep the title fight alive until May.