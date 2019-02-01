Copa Del Rey Draw 2019: Full Semi-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Copa del Rey titleholders Barcelona will face El Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the semi-finals of this year's competition, while Real Betis will face off against Valencia in the other semi-final.

The draw for the semi-finals took place on Friday at Betis' Benito Villamarin stadium—the same venue where the 2019 final will be held—and the four teams left with a chance of winning this year's cup discovered their paths to the final.

Real beat Girona 3-1 on Thursday to finish off a 7-3 aggregate victory over the Catalan club and secure their place in the draw, and they're hoping to make their first final appearance in five years.

Barcelona will feature in the last four of this competition for a ninth season in succession after they thrashed Sevilla 6-1 on Wednesday. The Blaugrana lost the first leg 2-0 but stormed back to earn the chance to prolong their title defence.

The first legs of the semi-finals are scheduled for February 6 and the second legs for Wednesday, February 27.

Copa del Rey Semi-Finals (First Team Hosts First)

Real Betis vs. Valencia

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Barcelona are hoping to become the first team in Copa del Rey history to win the competition five times in succession, having last year become the first team to win four in a row since Athletic Bilbao did so between 1930 and 1933.

However, they'll need to overcome bitter rivals Los Blancos before they get a chance to defend their crown in Seville later this season.

Lionel Messi scored the sixth and final goal in Barca's 6-1 second-leg rout of Sevilla on Wednesday, extending his run as the competition's record goalscorer with a landmark half-century strike:

That win will give the titleholders great confidence coming into the last four, where Real will be the next team tasked with halting their success in the competition.

Real manager Santiago Solari has his side looking closer to their potential of late, and successive cup wins over Girona (home and away) account for two of their current four-win streak.

This is the first time Real have made it past the quarter-finals since they last won the Copa del Rey in 2014, having exited in the final eight of the past two tournaments.

Valencia have now made it to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in three of the past four seasons. Los Che were knocked out by Barcelona in both 2016 and 2018—they scored just once in those four matches while conceding 11 times.

Their road to the last four was particularly complicated, but Rodrigo's home hat-trick against Getafe saw them qualify this year by the narrowest of margins. It meant a lot to manager Marcelino, per sportswriter Ben Hayward:

Betis will view this as an ideal opportunity to stage a home cup final at Benito Villamarin later this year, although Valencia will fancy their chances as they continue to improve in form.