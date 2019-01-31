NBA Kicks Nightly: LeBron Wears Equality 16, Montrezl Wears South Beach LeBron

NBA Kicks Nightly: LeBron Wears Equality 16, Montrezl Wears South Beach LeBronFebruary 1, 2019
Between the return of LeBron James, a showdown featuring the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers and a clash atop the Eastern Conference between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, there was plenty of action during Thursday's NBA slate.
That meant a number of impressive kicks, and the players delivered.
LeBron Returns Wearing the Equality Nike LeBron 16
B/R Kicks @brkicks
He back. @KingJames wearing the Nike LeBron 16 “Equality” against the Clippers. https://t.co/ZdEXvBPuS6
A Closer Look at LeBron’s Kicks Tonight
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
.@kingjames makes his return in “Equality” Nike LeBron 16s. 📸: @adbphotoinc https://t.co/uj6ted4O3T
Jimmy Butler Breaking out the Jordan Supreme Elevation Against the Warriors
Langston Galloway Pays Homage to Detroit Pistons
Blake Going with a Bright Player Exclusive Jordan Super.Fly MVP L
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A closer look at @blakegriffin23 wearing the Jordan https://t.co/qeTNn0CYHg MVP L. https://t.co/FmTUs01o1k
Interesting Sneaker Choice for Lonzo
Montrezl Wears South Beach LeBron 9 Elite Against LeBron and the Lakers
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MONSTATREZZ wearing the Nike LeBron 9 Elite “South Beach” before the game against the Lakers. https://t.co/GQYtsij44f
Lance Stephenson Brings out the Rare Air Jordan 21
Lowry Shows Love to Fellow Adidas Athlete James Harden
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Klow7 wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 against Milwaukee. https://t.co/Yhj1HxWFBJ
DeMar DeRozan Wears MPLS Nike Kobe 1 Protro
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DeMar_DeRozan brought out the "MPLS" Kobe 1 Protro against Brooklyn. https://t.co/N6B2oELtpf
The Future of Nike Basketball
Detailed Look at the KD11 for Kevin Durant Tonight
Tobias Harris Going with the Kobe 6 All-Star Tonight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@tobias31 brought out the Nike Kobe 6 “All-Star” against the Lakers. https://t.co/a3bNizABGh
This Curry 6 Is Inspired by the Throwback Warriors Uniforms
Never Seen the BHM Kobe A.D. Until Now
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
.@mikescott wearing the “BHM” Nike Kobe A.D. 📸: Richard Mackson https://t.co/uLUNOTaShg
There are only five games on the Friday docket, but players such as Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and James Harden will have the chance to show off their shoe choices.
