NBA Kicks Nightly: LeBron Wears Equality 16, Montrezl Wears South Beach LeBron

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Sneakers worn by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the LA Clippers on January 31, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Between the return of LeBron James, a showdown featuring the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers and a clash atop the Eastern Conference between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, there was plenty of action during Thursday's NBA slate.

That meant a number of impressive kicks, and the players delivered.

           

LeBron Returns Wearing the Equality Nike LeBron 16

         

A Closer Look at LeBron’s Kicks Tonight

           

Jimmy Butler Breaking out the Jordan Supreme Elevation Against the Warriors

          

Langston Galloway Pays Homage to Detroit Pistons

          

Blake Going with a Bright Player Exclusive Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

          

Interesting Sneaker Choice for Lonzo

           

Montrezl Wears South Beach LeBron 9 Elite Against LeBron and the Lakers

          

Lance Stephenson Brings out the Rare Air Jordan 21

          

Lowry Shows Love to Fellow Adidas Athlete James Harden

          

DeMar DeRozan Wears MPLS Nike Kobe 1 Protro

          

The Future of Nike Basketball

          

Detailed Look at the KD11 for Kevin Durant Tonight

          

Tobias Harris Going with the Kobe 6 All-Star Tonight

          

This Curry 6 Is Inspired by the Throwback Warriors Uniforms

           

Never Seen the BHM Kobe A.D. Until Now

            

There are only five games on the Friday docket, but players such as Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and James Harden will have the chance to show off their shoe choices.

