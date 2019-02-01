Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2019: National Anthem Start Time and TV Coverage

David Goldman/Associated Press

Are you excited for Super Bowl LIII yet? In a matter of days, the biggest prize in the NFL will be on the line.

Fans of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams—the two teams playing in the game—will certainly be invested in the game. However, even the most casual of fans will want to be part of the party.

Things this year kick off with singing-songwriting legend Gladys Knight and the national anthem.

"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," Knight recently said, per Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the anthem performance and kickoff, along with some of the latest Super Bowl buzz.

Sunday, February 3: Super Bowl LIII

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under (from OddsShark): NE -2.5, 56.5

There Will Be No "Do Over" of NFC Title Game

This really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and the New Orleans Saints will not replayed.

A lawsuit filed by Saints season ticket-holders sought to force the NFL to implement a rule allowing Commissioner Roger Goodell to investigate "extraordinarily unfair acts" that affect the game. The hope was that the Saints and Rams would replay all of the game or at least the portion after officials appeared to miss a pass-interference call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

That idea was recently shot down by U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, according to Kevin McGill of the Associated Press.

"None of the actions plaintiffs might seek to compel Commissioner Goodell to do are the kinds of actions a writ of mandamus may address," Morgan said in a ruling, per McGill.

It's a little difficult for Rams fans to say that the officials didn't miss the call, but at least they can say that the game's outcome was upheld by the law.

Devin McCourty Not Thinking About Retirement

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has made it clear that he doesn't plan to stop playing anytime soon. Patriots safety Devin McCourty, however, left the possibility of retirement open just a few days ago.

"I don't know for sure, man. But I do look at it—if we can win this game, winning with my brother [Jason], I don't know what else I could do that could top that," McCourty said, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Davin and his brother Jason, a cornerback for the Patriots, are set to become the first set of twins to play in the Super Bowl. That would certainly be a note worth going out on, especially if New England gets the victory.

However, the 31-year-old has since walked back the idea of calling it a career. He said he hasn't actually given retirement serious consideration.

"Nah, I haven't," McCourty said, per Andrew Callahan of MassLive.com. "I've been focused on this season. It's been a lot of fun this year."

So, there you go. It appears the Patriots will have both Brady and McCourty back next season.

Greg Zuerlein Still Dealing With Foot Injury

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein sent Los Angeles to the Super Bowl with a 57-yard field goal in overtime. However, he also suffered a foot injury in the game.

"Yeah, hit something hard in the ground," Zuerlein said, via the Rams' official website. "Just warming up at halftime, landed on something that didn't give as much as turf and then that's when it started hurting, But, hopefully, a few more days of treatment and it'll be good to go."

Obviously, the injury didn't stop Zuerlein from making the game-winner or the 48-yarder that sent the Rams to overtime in the first place. Therefore, fans shouldn't worry about him potentially missing Sunday's game.

It's worth noting, however, that Zuerlein isn't fully recovered nearly two weeks after suffering the injury, as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported:

If Zuerlein has issues kicking the ball in the Super Bowl, the foot injury could be at least part of the reason why.