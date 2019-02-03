Roman Reigns and the 6 Best Dean Ambrose Feuds WWE Fans Were Robbed Of

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Following a seven-year stint on WWE's main roster, the company has announced that Dean Ambrose is set to depart the company once his contract expires in April.

Ambrose has enjoyed great success in WWE and is a former world champion, as well as a two-time United States champion, three-time intercontinental champion, two-time Raw tag team champion and Mr. Money in the Bank. He will also be remembered as a member of The Shield, one of the greatest stables in modern WWE history.

In recent months, however, there has been nothing extraordinary about Ambrose. His long-awaited heel turn in October was badly botched, and the rivalry he had with Seth Rollins thereafter fell well below fan expectations.

If WWE's overly scripted promos and his character's lack of creative direction are his biggest gripes with the company, it's hard to blame him for wanting to leave. It's possible he wants to take his talents elsewhere, or perhaps he's just looking for a bit of a break from wrestling.

Either way, Ambrose's departure will undoubtedly be a major blow to WWE, as he has been quite the workhorse for the company since his arrival on the scene in 2012. Only last year did he spend time on the sidelines with an injury, so his absence would be felt if he leaves after WrestleMania 35.

There's no telling what he will be involved in en route to the Show of Shows, but it likely won't be anything of note considering his status. For as many memorable moments and matches as he has given the WWE Universe over the past six years, there are still several never-before-done rivalries we won't be able to see him have ahead of his exit.

These are the six best Dean Ambrose feuds fans may have been robbed of.