MLB Trade Rumors: Chances of Corey Kluber Deal 'Diminishing by the Day'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Despite an offseason full of trade rumors, Corey Kluber seems more likely to start the 2019 season as a member of the Cleveland Indians.

Per MLB.com's Jon Morosi on Thursday, the odds of Kluber being dealt at this point are "diminishing by the day" and it's "now more likely than not" he will begin his ninth season with the Indians.

Morosi reported in December that Cleveland was engaged in trade talks with multiple teams interested in Kluber.

Among the list of suitors were the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds.

In his latest report, Morosi noted the Dodgers and Brewers need to present Cleveland more "compelling" offers for the team to part ways with Kluber.

The Indians have spent most of the offseason reducing their payroll. They've already traded Edwin Encarnacion to the Seattle Mariners and Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland's current payroll stands at $115.7 million, down from $134.8 million at the start of 2018. The three-time defending American League Central champions will report to spring training on Feb. 12.

Kluber has finished in the top three of AL Cy Young voting four times in the past five seasons, including winning the award in 2014 and 2017. He posted a 2.89 ERA with 222 strikeouts in 215 innings during the 2018 season.