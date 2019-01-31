Saquon Barkley Named 2018 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year over Baker Mayfield

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley scored his first victory over Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year battle.

Barkley tweeted on Thursday he won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year award after his stellar debut season:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

