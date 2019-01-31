Saquon Barkley Named 2018 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year over Baker Mayfield

Saquon Barkley Named 2018 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year over Baker MayfieldJanuary 31, 2019
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley scored his first victory over Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year battle.
Barkley tweeted on Thursday he won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year award after his stellar debut season:
Saquon Barkley @saquon
Woke up to news that I won the 2018 @pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award! Now, how to I bring this 🏆back to NY? 🤔 https://t.co/Y2ubCukEuz
