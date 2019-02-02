Dean Ambrose and 14 WWE Stars off to Rough Start in 2019

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

January is the time of New Year's Resolutions and making promises to do better over the next few months than what preceded, but for some WWE Superstars, 2019 hasn't been going all too well.

This past month saw some wrestlers receive some major accolades, such as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch winning the Royal Rumble matches, while others have suffered the slings and arrows of misfortune and are in a worse spot than they were heading into this year.

Whether it be due to injuries, losses, being forgotten about on a creative spectrum or hitting any other kinds of ruts, there are over a dozen Superstars on Raw and SmackDown who probably wish they could go back in time and restart the year and avoid those problems.

Sadly, they can't, which is why folks like Dean Ambrose above and the rest of the men and women on this list have gotten 2019 off to a rough start.