Premier League Week 25 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

For the second time this week Manchester City will have the chance to put pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

On Sunday, when City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium, they will be looking to do a much better job than in midweek. Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in a shock result on Tuesday night, giving the Reds the chance to go seven points clear on Wednesday.

As we gear up for another weekend of key fixtures, the gap is only five points. That's after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by a diligent Leicester City side at Anfield on Wednesday; Jurgen Klopp's team head to West Ham United on Monday in what has the potential to be another tricky encounter.

Elsewhere, earlier on Sunday the Foxes will welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium, while Chelsea have the chance to bounce back from their remarkable 4-0 loss to Bournemouth with a home clash with Huddersfield Town.

Here are the fixtures in full for Week 25 and a preview of the two key games at the top.

Premier League - Week 25 Fixtures

Saturday, February 2

12:30 p.m.—Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United (2-0)

3 p.m.—Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford (1-0)

3 p.m.—Burnley vs. Southampton (1-1)

3 p.m.—Chelsea vs. Huddersfield (2-0)

3 p.m.—Crystal Palace vs. Fulham (2-1)

3 p.m.—Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-2)

5:30 p.m.—Cardiff City vs. Bournemouth (2-2)

Sunday, February 3

2:05 p.m.—Leicester City vs. Manchester United (1-2)

4:15 p.m.—Manchester City vs. Arsenal (3-1)

Monday, February 4

8 p.m.—West Ham United vs. Liverpool (1-2)

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

When Sergio Aguero slotted City ahead against Newcastle inside the first minute of their match on Tuesday, the champions appeared on course for a straightforward triumph. However, they caved in the second half in a manner that will concern Guardiola.

Not only were they defensively poor, City lacked the incisiveness and spark in their attacking play that they've become renowned for.

Sam Lee of Goal outlined what he believes are some of the issues with Guardiola's setup:

Still, Liverpool let them off the hook by only drawing on Wednesday, and on home soil City have been pretty peerless so far this term.

In Arsenal, it's unsure exactly what type of opponent they will be coming up against. The Gunners have shown inconsistency in 2019; a poor performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup was sandwiched between wins over Chelsea and Cardiff City in the Premier League.

James McNicholas of Gunnerblog was impressed with the way Arsenal battled to victory on Tuesday at least:

This will represent a much stiffer test, though, especially as City will be desperate to bounce back after Tuesday's defeat. Guardiola's side are too good to slip up twice in quick succession.

West Ham United vs. Liverpool

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Given how well Liverpool have played against sides outside of the top six this season, it was almost assumed they would breeze past an out-of-form Leicester side on Wednesday at Anfield.

In the end they failed to capitalise fully on City's issues, as Sadio Mane's early goal was cancelled out by Harry Maguire's stabbed finish on the stroke of half-time.

After the match David Maddock of the Daily Mirror tried to put things into perspective, as the Reds extended their advantage at the top of the table by a point:

Football writer Leanne Prescott believes the officiating on the night did little to help Klopp's side:

It feels like a good time to be playing West Ham. Not only have they suffered two poor results in a row—a 4-2 shock defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup was backed up by a 3-0 loss to Wolves—they are set to be without star forward Marko Arnautovic, who hobbled out of their previous game.

Liverpool are unlikely to face an expansive opponent as a result, with Manuel Pellegrini's team surely set to sit deep and spring forward when they can. Even so, the Reds possess the class needed to clear another hurdle on their way to the title.