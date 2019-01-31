Super Bowl 2019: TV Coverage, Live-Stream Schedule for Patriots vs. Rams

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII is so close you can already hear Tony Romo's prophetic predictions if you listen hard enough.

On one side, it's the New England Patriots because Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have laughed in the face of parity and turned championship appearances into near-annual traditions.

On the other, it's the Los Angeles Rams, who might be light on experience but are packed to the gills with name-brand playmakers.

We could say this every year—and wouldn't be lying if we did—but this is not a game you'll want to miss.

Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Line: New England -2.5

Over/Under: 56.5

Extension Awaiting Tom Brady?

Brady turns 42 in August and doesn't have a contract beyond next season, and it still sounds like he's the Patriots' quarterback of the future.

As ESPN.com's Mike Reiss detailed Wednesday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft indicated zero hesitation about handing Brady another extension to keep him under center.

"Think about it: The last three years, we've been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place," Kraft said. "I would be quite surprised if he didn't continue for quite a while as our quarterback."

This has the shock value of the sun rising, which is a testament to Brady's seemingly ageless abilities.

Guys shouldn't be no-doubt keepers after their age-41 season, but what else would you call Brady? He's not only Super Bowl-bound for the ninth time (and the fourth time in the past five seasons), but he's also the MVP favorite heading into the contest, per OddsShark.

Greg Zuerlein Is 'On Track'

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is one of the best in the business.

Few can match his combination of power and accuracy, which has been on full display throughout the playoffs. He scored 26 points in the team's first two postseason games, hitting 7-of-8 field goals—including the NFC Championship Game winner from 57 yards out—and all five of his extra points.

That's why Rams fans have likely been holding their breath after news surfaced that he had strained his planting foot during the NFC title game. While he's not out of the woods—he was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice—it sounds like he will be all systems go on Sunday.

"Greg Zuerlein kicked a little bit, and he's on track," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters.

Rob Gronkowski's Swansong?

We must be nearing the end of the season because we're hearing potential retirement talk around the 29-year-old Rob Gronkowski again.

The tight end isn't tipping his cap either direction, telling NFL Network's Michael Irvin, "I don't know" when asked whether he will walk away after the Super Bowl. But he did provide reporters with a longer-winded answer about the grind of an NFL career that makes one wonder whether he's perhaps had enough:

"The season's a grind. It's up and down. I'm not going to lie and sit here and say every week is the best. Not at all. You go up, you go down. You can take some serious hits. To tell you the truth, just try [to] imagine getting hit all the time and trying to be where you want to be every day in life.

"It's tough, it's difficult. To take hits to the thigh, take hits to your head. Abusing your body isn't what your brain wants. When your body is abused, it can bring down your mood. You've got to be able to deal with that, too, throughout the season. You gotta be able to deal with that in the games."

Gronkowski has endured his share of ailments and hasn't played a full 16-game slate since his sophomore season in 2011. If he's ready to walk away, he would leave as a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro first-teamer and at least a two-time Super Bowl champ.