Ranking Daniel Bryan's Eco Belt and Top Custom WWE Championship Title Designs

Credit: WWE.com

Last week on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan unveiled the new WWE Championship he will be carrying around so long as he holds the title, and it is a gloriously disgusting piece of junk.

At face value, it seems almost like heresy to turn the most prestigious prize in professional wrestling into a monstrosity, but it's all in good fun and for the sake of getting his gimmick over.

It's also not the first time someone has had a custom championship made to better suit their character, as other wrestlers have had different takes on their belts.

Some had entire titles created for themselves, like the Million Dollar Championship for Ted DiBiase and Mankind being gifted a broken version of the WWF Championship, which would turn into the Hardcore Championship.

Folks like Ultimate Warrior simply replaced the traditional black leather strap with a different color, to varying degrees of success.

Layla and Michelle McCool even shared two halves of the WWE Women's Championship, which was fractured down the center so Lay-Cool could be co-champions together.

But no belt has had as many variants as the WWE Championship itself, so let's revisit the different customized versions from the past and rank them from worst to best.