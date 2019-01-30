Jimmy Butler Sounds off on 76ers Drama: 'Damn Right I'm Confrontational'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 19, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler won't apologize for his self-described "confrontational" style.

During the most recent edition of Posted Up with Chris Haynes, Butler discussed how he isn't afraid to be blunt with his teammates (h/t Dave Uram of SportsRadio 94WIP):

"Damn right I'm confrontational. I am confrontational. ... I would be the first to tell you, I don't give a damn. I've always been like that. I haven't said it all the time. I've always acted it though. Like if you know me and you're around me, man, if you not around me everyday, I don't give a damn what you say because you don't know what I go through."

Butler told Haynes that playing on the Chicago Bulls helped shape his mindset during his career since the Bulls veterans didn't shy away from cursing one another out:

To his credit, Butler is unapologetically himself and upfront about it. One could question, however, whether his approach is actually good for his team.

As he was attempting to engineer his exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler effectively threw Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins under the bus and generally made everybody in Minnesota look miserable.

Butler didn't exactly have a great relationship with the Chicago Bulls either prior to his trade to Minnesota.

The four-time All-Star has already created some friction in Philadelphia as well. ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month he had "aggressively challenged coach Brett Brown on his role in the offense." Brown subsequently downplayed the matter.

Considering Butler will likely want an expensive contract this offseason after he presumably opts out of his current deal, the Sixers will have to think long and hard about whether he's a good long-term fit alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Related

    Why Small-Market Teams Should Gamble on AD Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Small-Market Teams Should Gamble on AD Trade

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    76ers Experiment with Jimmy at PG in Win Over Lakers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    76ers Experiment with Jimmy at PG in Win Over Lakers

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Brown Adapting Offense to Utilize Jimmy's Skills

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Brown Adapting Offense to Utilize Jimmy's Skills

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Picking Future All-Stars from 2019 Draft Class

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Picking Future All-Stars from 2019 Draft Class

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report