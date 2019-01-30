Jimmy Butler Sounds off on 76ers Drama: 'Damn Right I'm Confrontational'

David Dow/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler won't apologize for his self-described "confrontational" style.

During the most recent edition of Posted Up with Chris Haynes, Butler discussed how he isn't afraid to be blunt with his teammates (h/t Dave Uram of SportsRadio 94WIP):

"Damn right I'm confrontational. I am confrontational. ... I would be the first to tell you, I don't give a damn. I've always been like that. I haven't said it all the time. I've always acted it though. Like if you know me and you're around me, man, if you not around me everyday, I don't give a damn what you say because you don't know what I go through."

Butler told Haynes that playing on the Chicago Bulls helped shape his mindset during his career since the Bulls veterans didn't shy away from cursing one another out:

To his credit, Butler is unapologetically himself and upfront about it. One could question, however, whether his approach is actually good for his team.

As he was attempting to engineer his exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler effectively threw Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins under the bus and generally made everybody in Minnesota look miserable.

Butler didn't exactly have a great relationship with the Chicago Bulls either prior to his trade to Minnesota.

The four-time All-Star has already created some friction in Philadelphia as well. ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month he had "aggressively challenged coach Brett Brown on his role in the offense." Brown subsequently downplayed the matter.

Considering Butler will likely want an expensive contract this offseason after he presumably opts out of his current deal, the Sixers will have to think long and hard about whether he's a good long-term fit alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.