Pittsburgh TV Station Fires Employee for Calling Tom Brady a 'Known Cheater'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The person responsible for labeling New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a "known cheater" on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh has been fired.

According to SI.com's Dan Gartland, KDKA released a statement regarding the employee's termination: "While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting. The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV."

As seen in the following tweet, the "known cheater" graphic appeared while Brady was speaking during Monday's coverage of Super Bowl LIII:

Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 NFL regular-season due to his alleged role in the Deflategate scandal.

Brady was ruled to have overseen the illegal deflation of footballs prior to the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady and the Patriots have reached each of the past three Super Bowls, and they will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Related

    Predicting Landing Spots for Top FAs at Every Position

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Predicting Landing Spots for Top FAs at Every Position

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Would Ed Reed Give Up HOF Spot For?

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Would Ed Reed Give Up HOF Spot For?

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Station Fires Employee for Brady 'Known Cheater' Graphic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Station Fires Employee for Brady 'Known Cheater' Graphic

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    The Top 10 Forgotten Plays in Super Bowl History

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Top 10 Forgotten Plays in Super Bowl History

    Doug Farrar
    via Touchdown Wire