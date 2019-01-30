Pittsburgh TV Station Fires Employee for Calling Tom Brady a 'Known Cheater'

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The person responsible for labeling New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a "known cheater" on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh has been fired.

According to SI.com's Dan Gartland, KDKA released a statement regarding the employee's termination: "While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting. The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV."

As seen in the following tweet, the "known cheater" graphic appeared while Brady was speaking during Monday's coverage of Super Bowl LIII:

Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 NFL regular-season due to his alleged role in the Deflategate scandal.

Brady was ruled to have overseen the illegal deflation of footballs prior to the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady and the Patriots have reached each of the past three Super Bowls, and they will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.