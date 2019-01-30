Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball Prefers Knicks, Bulls as Part of Anthony Davis Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- JANUARY 17: Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball #2 handles the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 17, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball would reportedly prefer to be moved to a third team like the Chicago Bulls or New York Knicks if he's a part of any deal to acquire New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Per that report: "Ball's camp has concerns about how crowded the Pelicans' backcourt is. The problem for Ball is that he's a key part of what the Pelicans want in a deal for Davis."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

