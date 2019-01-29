Manager Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks Agree to Contract Extension

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Tuesday they agreed to a contract extension with manager Torey Lovullo.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the new deal will keep him under contract through the 2021 season.

Lovullo has spent the past two seasons as manager of the Diamondbacks, totaling a 175-149 regular-season record. He led the squad to the National League Division Series in 2017.

Torey's leadership and ability to connect with people, specifically our players and coaches, provides the foundation for the culture we continue to cultivate and grow in Arizona," general manager Mike Hazen said in a statement. "This is an exciting day for Torey, his family and the D-Backs."

Lovullo was named the NL Manager of the Year in 2017 after helping the Diamondbacks win 24 more games than they did the year before.

The 53-year-old was heading into the final year of his contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

It could be a strong move for Arizona:

The Diamondbacks won the NL Wild Card Game in 2017 but haven't won a playoff series since 2007.