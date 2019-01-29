Manager Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks Agree to Contract Extension

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 11: Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks back to the dugout after changing pitchers in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Tuesday they agreed to a contract extension with manager Torey Lovullo.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the new deal will keep him under contract through the 2021 season.

Lovullo has spent the past two seasons as manager of the Diamondbacks, totaling a 175-149 regular-season record. He led the squad to the National League Division Series in 2017.

Torey's leadership and ability to connect with people, specifically our players and coaches, provides the foundation for the culture we continue to cultivate and grow in Arizona," general manager Mike Hazen said in a statement. "This is an exciting day for Torey, his family and the D-Backs."

Lovullo was named the NL Manager of the Year in 2017 after helping the Diamondbacks win 24 more games than they did the year before.

The 53-year-old was heading into the final year of his contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

It could be a strong move for Arizona:

The Diamondbacks won the NL Wild Card Game in 2017 but haven't won a playoff series since 2007.

Related

    D-backs agree to contract extension with manager Torey Lovullo

    Arizona Diamondbacks logo
    Arizona Diamondbacks

    D-backs agree to contract extension with manager Torey Lovullo

    Arizona Sports
    via Arizona Sports

    Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo agree to contract extension

    Arizona Diamondbacks logo
    Arizona Diamondbacks

    Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo agree to contract extension

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk

    Arizona Diamondbacks 2019 Non-Roster Invitees: Pitchers B

    Arizona Diamondbacks logo
    Arizona Diamondbacks

    Arizona Diamondbacks 2019 Non-Roster Invitees: Pitchers B

    AZ Snake Pit
    via AZ Snake Pit

    Report: Red Sox to Sign Jenrry Mejia Despite 3 Drug Suspensions

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Red Sox to Sign Jenrry Mejia Despite 3 Drug Suspensions

    MLB Trade Rumors
    via MLB Trade Rumors