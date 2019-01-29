Jrue Holiday: Anthony Davis '90 Percent' of Why I Re-Signed with Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 26: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on January 26, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday told reporters on Monday that Pels All-Star big man Anthony Davis, whose camp has officially requested a trade, was the primary reason why he re-signed with the team as a free agent in 2017. 

"He's like 90 percent of the reason that I stayed," Holiday told Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com and others. "He's a talent that comes once in a generation. A 7-footer who can do everything at his skill level."

Davis and Holiday led the Pels to a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of last year's playoffs before falling in the second round to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors. However, this season has taken a downturn, with the team 22-28 entering Tuesday.

      

