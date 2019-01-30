Super Bowl 53: Patriots vs. Rams Kickoff Start Time, National Anthem Info

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

While the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are busy getting ready for the biggest game of the NFL season, fans are busy preparing for the biggest entertainment spectacle of the year. There isn't just a game to enjoy, there is a plethora of pageantry to enjoy.

The action officially kicks off with the singing of the national anthem, which this year will be performed by legendary singer-songwriter Gladys Knight.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about this year's national anthem ceremony, along with viewing information for Super Bowl LI.

Sunday, February 3: Super Bowl LIII

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under (from OddsShark): NE -2.5, 56.5

Super Bowl Money Line

New England: -150

Los Angeles: +130

A Little Bit About Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight is a true living legend. A singer, songwriter, actor, author and entrepreneur, Knight has been in the spotlight in one form or another since the early 1960s. Though perhaps best known for her time with Gladys Knight and the Pips, Knight has garnered plenty of acclaim for both her solo work and for other collaborative projects.

Career highlights include six No. 1 Billboard R&B albums, seven Grammy awards, an Essence Award for Career Achievement, A Soul Train Music Award for Lifetime Achievement and the Society of Singers Ella Award.

Knight also has a start on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has been nominated for a Golden Globe as an actress and has an honorary doctorate in performing arts from Shaw University.

Knight will be portrayed by Kelly Rowland in the upcoming BET series American Soul. The show is set to premiere on February 5, just two days after the Super Bowl.

An Atlanta Homecoming

Knight is perhaps the perfect choice to sing the national anthem this year. As she was born in Atlanta in 1994, this will be a homecoming of sorts for Knight.

"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," Knight said, per Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com. "The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."

National Anthem Props

It wouldn't be Super Bowl Sunday if you couldn't place a wager or two on the national anthem. Here's a list of the top national anthem and pre-game props from OddsShark.

How Long Will It Take for Gladys Knight to Sing the National Anthem? Over/Under 1:47

Will Gladys Knight Forget or Omit a Word from the National Anthem?

Will a Player Take a Knee During the National Anthem?

Will Gladys Knight be Wearing a Skirt, Dress or Gown During the National Anthem?

Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than the National Anthem?

Coin Toss

Head: -105

Tails: -105