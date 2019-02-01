Projecting the Next Year for Ronda Rousey on Her 32nd Birthday

Credit: WWE.com

At only 32-years-old, Ronda Rousey has accomplished more than most between her decorated stint in the UFC and her career thus far in WWE. Her transition from the octagon to the squared circle has been seamless and she has quickly proven herself to be one of WWE's top talents.

Lest fans forget, it was a mere year ago that Rousey arrived on the WWE scene at 2018's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She made an immediate impact by confronting Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss and making it known that she had WrestleMania on her mind.

Despite receiving a mixed reaction from the fans in attendance at Elimination Chamber, Rousey proved to her detractors with her WrestleMania 34 performance against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon that she was a better fit for professional wrestling than anyone could have ever expected.

Rousey followed up her spectacular showing on the grandest stage of them all by pushing Nia Jax to her limit at Money in the Bank and eventually capturing the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam. She has held onto the gold and has remained undefeated in one-on-one action since then, with virtually no one posing a true threat to her dominance.

On Monday's Raw, it was confirmed that she'll be defending her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch, who she has been at odds with for months. Based off what we've seen from them up to this point, they're destined to do battle in the main event of the spring spectacle.

It was recently reported that Rousey may be looking to leave shortly following 'Mania, but if anything, it would likely be a brief hiatus considering her contract doesn't expire until April 2021.

Credit: WWE.com

Regardless of how long she'll be out post-WrestleMania (if at all), Rousey still has an extremely bright future ahead of her in WWE for she has barely scratched the surface of reaching her full potential.

From annihilating the entire Raw's women's division to reigning as the Raw Women's champion for nearly six months, Rousey has arguably achieved everything imaginable during her time on the flagship show.

However, that isn't to say her popularity has peaked. In fact, only now is she beginning to find her footing both in the ring and on the mic.

Look no further than this past week, where she contested another instant classic with Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble and cut one of her best promos to date on the next night's Raw.

Monday was far from the first time that Rousey has been heavily booed by a WWE crowd and it likely won't be the last, especially if she is feuding with someone as beloved as Becky Lynch.

Her current rivalry with Lynch is easily the most compelling program she has been a part of in the past year and is bound to bring out the best in Rousey heading into WrestleMania. Regardless of whether she wins or loses at the Show of Shows, she is primed for another huge year in 2019.

Seeing as how she has faced (and beaten) every notable name in Raw's women's division, a move to SmackDown Live in the next Superstar Shake-up should be in the cards come April. That would give her a fresh batch of opponents to work with over the next year and beyond.

Credit: WWE.com

From a rematch with Charlotte Flair to a possible clash with Asuka, there are an ample amount of exciting possibilities for Rousey on the blue brand. Moreover, a heel turn for her may not be completely out of the question either if the reactions she has been receiving lately have been any indication.

Post-WrestleMania, Rousey should set her sights on Charlotte over on SmackDown before transitioning into a storyline with SmackDown Women's champion Asuka. It can be then that she flips the switch and becomes the despised loudmouth UFC fans loved to hate during her mixed martial arts career.

A pairing with Paul Heyman (with whom she has a history behind the scenes) could be beneficial to her long-term growth as a character as well. Depending on Brock Lesnar's contract situation in the latter half of 2019, Heyman can maintain a presence on programming by being partnered with Rousey and serve as her mouthpiece.

No matter what the future holds for her in WWE, she will continue to make the most of everything she's given. Still in her prime, Ronda Rousey has plenty of time to make an even bigger impact on the industry than she already has.