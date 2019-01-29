Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 24 EPL Predictions

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The busy fixture schedule continues for the Premier League teams in Week 24, with 10 midweek matches taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another slate of weekend outings.

Leaders Liverpool will play host to Leicester City, while Burnley visit Manchester United. Arsenal play host to Cardiff, Chelsea visit Bournemouth, Manchester City go up against Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur will face Watford.

Here is a look at the schedule, complete with TV info and predictions.

Tuesday, January 29

7:45 p.m. GMT: Fulham 0-0 Brighton (NBC Sports)

7:45 p.m. GMT: Huddersfield 1-1 Everton (NBC Sports)

7:45 p.m. GMT: Wolves 2-1 West Ham (NBC Sports)

7:45 p.m. GMT: Arsenal 2-0 Cardiff (NBC Sports)

8 p.m. GMT: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley (NBC Sports)

8 p.m. GMT: Newcastle 1-2 Manchester City (BT Sport, NBC Sports)

Wednesday, January 30

7:45 p.m. GMT: Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

7:45 p.m. GMT: Bournemouth 0-2 Chelsea (NBC Sports)

8 p.m. GMT: Liverpool 4-2 Leicester (BT Sport, NBC Sports)

8 p.m. GMT: Spurs 1-0 Watford (NBC Sports)

Live Stream: BT Sport (UK only), NBC Sports (U.S. only)

Liverpool have bounced back from their loss against City with back-to-back wins in the league, but on both occasions the Reds' opposition made life hard on them. The 4-3 showpiece against Crystal Palace came after a narrow 1-0 triumph over Brighton, and manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to avoid a similar outing this time around.

While it hasn't always been easy Liverpool have kept on winning, and forward Sadio Mane pointed at the team's maturity as a key reason:

City will face Arsenal during the weekend but can't afford to look past Newcastle, who will host them on Tuesday. The Magpies finally ended their winless streak against Cardiff in impressive fashion and are looking to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

The Sky Blues remain the clear favourites in this fixture, however, especially if Sergio Aguero gets the start. His record against the Magpies is spectacular:

Behind the top two teams all four of the remaining top-four contenders should be favoured to win their matches. Arsenal host lowly Cardiff, hoping to grab their third win in their last four matches, while Chelsea will try to bounce back from the defeat against the Gunners when they face Bournemouth.

The Cherries have just one Premier League win in their last five tries, beating West Ham in their previous contest.

Manchester United play host to Burnley, who are on a great run themselves, winning three of their last four and losing none. The Red Devils have been cruising under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his perfect league run has to come to an end at some point.

Spurs face arguably the toughest challenge of all the top-four contenders, as they host a dangerous Watford side that hasn't lost any of its last four Premier League matches.