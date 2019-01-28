Fallout from Royal Rumble Dominates Preview for January 28 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Just 24 hours removed from a blockbuster Royal Rumble pay-per-view that saw Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins crowned winners of the namesake matches, WWE Raw will hit the USA Network looking to build momentum on heels of the spectacular while shifting its focus to the Road to WrestleMania 35.

The Kingslayer will be on hand to discuss his monumental victory and his date with either the WWE or Universal champion at WrestleMania, but he will not be alone.

What else can fans expect from what should be one of the most hotly anticipated broadcasts of the year?

What's Next for Finn Balor

Finn Balor was brilliant Sunday night, coming within one solitary second of defeating Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship. Unfortunately, he fell just short, succumbing to a painful Kimura armbar that forced him to tap.

The Extraordinary Man's performance, which saw him shake off all questions from Vince McMahon regarding his size and ability to hang with a much larger Lesnar, should earn him a much higher profile spot on the show.

But where?

He is not going to headline WrestleMania 35. He is not likely to receive a rematch, so where does that leave Balor besides right back where he started?

It will be interesting to see what WWE officials have in store for the former NXT and universal champion come Monday's show, where all eyes will be on just how the writing staff utilizes him in the wake of a stellar performance (even in defeat) against The Beast Incarnate.

Seth Rollins Celebrates His Monumental Win

With his victory in the Royal Rumble match, Rollins now has the opportunity to challenge for either the WWE or Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

The choice would seem simple; after all, we heard him namedrop Lesnar numerous times ahead of Royal Rumble and even suggest he can be the one to wrest control of the show from the massive, boulder-like hands of The Beast.

Will Rollins make his choice official Monday?

If so, what retort might the advocate for the champion, Paul Heyman, have for a Superstar in Rollins who has already experienced life-changing success at the expense of Lesnar on wrestling's grandest stage?

The Kingslayer has been positioning himself as the face of Raw for months. His in-ring work speaks for itself, while his consistency week in and week out is that of a franchise star.

Now the question becomes whether he can deliver as a babyface what he did as a heel, when the entire show revolved around him.

Would Ronda Rousey's Next Challenger Please Stand Up?



With Lynch's victory at Royal Rumble essentially guaranteeing a showdown with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, the question becomes just who The Baddest Woman on the Planet will defend against or find herself across from before those two giants square off in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Do not be surprised to see Sasha Banks, heartbroken over her defeat to Rowdy Sunday night, re-establish herself the top challenger to her title. She did, after all, nearly tap Rousey out on more than one occasion in Phoenix.

One more crack at the gold may be all The Boss needs to end the former UFC star's undefeated streak in singles competition.

Maybe her partner Bayley steps up to the proverbial plate, eager to prove she can also hang with Rowdy.

Could Nia Jax channel her momentum into another title opportunity? Maybe Rousey joins Natalya for a run at the WWE Tag Team Championships?

One of the coolest things about this time of the year is that the "what ifs" tend to outweigh the absolutes. While Lynch vs. Rousey appears to be a sure thing, the getting there and "how?" are equally as important and bear watching.