Report: NFL Said It 'F--ked Up' PI Call; Some Concerned with Using SoCal Refs

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell watched the NFL’s conference championship games on his phone while flying home from South Africa last weekend. Campbell was stunned officials chose not to penalize Robey-Coleman for flattening Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly admitted to the New Orleans Saints that it "f--ked up the call" in the NFC Championship Game when Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman wasn't called for pass interference and a helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter also reported that "there is some concern in league circles about the NFL's judgment in allowing four game officials who live in Southern California to work the game."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

