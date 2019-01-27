Report: NFL Said It 'F--ked Up' PI Call; Some Concerned with Using SoCal Refs

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly admitted to the New Orleans Saints that it "f--ked up the call" in the NFC Championship Game when Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman wasn't called for pass interference and a helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter also reported that "there is some concern in league circles about the NFL's judgment in allowing four game officials who live in Southern California to work the game."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

