NFL Rumors: Redskins Planning for Alex Smith to Miss 2019 After Gruesome Injury

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

A devastating broken leg not only cost Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith the final six games of 2018, it could cost him the entire 2019 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team is planning on being without him the entire year and would be "pleasantly surprised" if he is able to contribute in any way.

Smith first suffered the injury after taking a brutal hit in November. He spent four weeks in the hospital and underwent several surgeries after the spiral leg fracture became infected.

There was at one point a concern that the injury would be career-ending, per Dianna Russini of ESPN. However, Redskins president Bruce Allen seemed encouraged by his progress.

"He's on the path to recovery now," Allen told SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday.

Washington traded for Smith last offseason and signed him to a four-year extension. He made an impact when healthy, leading the team to a 6-3 start that was good enough for first place in the NFC East at the time.

Unfortunately, the team fell apart after the injury and ended up with a 7-9 record. Backup Colt McCoy was injured in just his second start, while Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson struggled to fill in at quarterback.

Smith didn't put up huge numbers in Washington, finishing the year with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games, but the team's struggles without him showed his value on the roster. Losing him for another season could damage expectations going into the season.

Though the team could find a replacement at quarterback with the No. 15 pick in the first round, free agency might be a better route to fill the vacancy with veterans like TyrodTaylor, Joe Flacco or Nick Foles potentially becoming available.