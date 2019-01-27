Warriors News: Stephen Curry Says GSW 'Can Still Be Better' Despite Win Streak

Rob Goldberg
January 27, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 26: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors extended their season-best win streak to 10 games with a 115-111 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, but the players still expect more.

Stephen Curry broke down the team's expectations going forward after the game Saturday.

"It hasn't been perfect, and we know we can still be better," the guard said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "We've talked about putting a run together for a while now, and we're right in the middle of a really good one. You want to create good vibes, especially with the All-Star break coming up, and continue to build momentum the second half of the season."

   

   

