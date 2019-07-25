76ers Rumors: Former Mavericks PG Trey Burke Signs 1-Year Contract

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly added backcourt depth by signing point guard Trey Burke to a one-year deal Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

PhillyVoice.com's Kyle Neubeck added details:

The 26-year-old was traded from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks last season alongside Kristaps Porzingis in a seven-player deal. He made 25 appearances with his new team and averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 assists per game.

Burke was in the middle of an up-and-down season with the Knicks before the deal, playing well when given the opportunity but falling in and out of the rotation. The guard also missed a few weeks in December with a sprained MCL.

He did at least take advantage of playing time when he got it, averaging 11.8 points in 33 games with New York.

The Michigan product remains a reliable weapon in brief moments. Between the two locations, he averaged double-digit points for the fifth time in six years with the Mavs, Knicks, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

The Knicks still kept Burke on the trade block despite his success, which didn't seem to discourage the young player.

"I have a lot of basketball left in me," he said in January, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. "I take care of my body. Being 26, honesty, I'm not even in my prime yet. I don't feel I have a lot of mileage on my body, only played two years of college. That's one of the frustrating things, too."

The 2013 lottery pick will hope Philadelphia will offer a greater chance to showcase his skill set and extend his NBA career.

While Burke won't be a starter with the 76ers, he could provide valuable backcourt depth behind Ben Simmons.