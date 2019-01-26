Stephen Curry: Kevin Durant's 1st Season with Warriors Was 'Difficult' at Times

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have won two NBA titles since acquiring Kevin Durant and are favored to win a third this season, but adding the forward wasn't necessarily an easy transition for the rest of the team.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry discussed on The Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski the challenges of playing with Durant during the first season with him in 2016-17:

The guard noted the biggest question mark was who among the returning players was going to give up shot attempts in favor of Durant.

"To be honest, that first year playing together, it was me," Curry explained. "Just how I was used to getting shots, how I was used to playing, what not, it was a little different. So I had to make certain adjustments and there were times where it was difficult."

Curry had been named the unanimous MVP the season before while averaging 30.1 points per game but saw his scoring drop to 25.3 per game in 2016-17.

Compared to the 73-9 season in 2015-16, the squad also had some setbacks in the first season with Durant. A loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day dropped the Warriors to 27-5 (they were 28-1 at that point the year before), and Curry noted after that game that the transition was not as "smooth" as he expected.

On the plus side, Golden State eventually figured it out and rolled to the NBA title while going 16-1 in the playoffs.

The guard also explained that the brief struggles were a positive influence on his career.

"It's made me a better player and better leader," Curry said.

Regardless of what comes next for this core, it's clear adding Durant has been a positive influence on this organization.