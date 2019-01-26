Taj Gibson Fined $25,000 for Making Obscene Gesture at Referee vs. Jazz

Taj Gibson Fined $25,000 for Making Obscene Gesture at Referee vs. JazzJanuary 26, 2019
Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Taj Gibson has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward an official during his team's 106-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Gibson was called for a shooting foul on Jazz forward Joe Ingles in the third quarter and then was assessed two technicals after arguing, resulting in his ejection. Teammates restrained Gibson as he raised a middle finger toward a referee before he left the court.
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic provided more context:
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Guarantee this has been building for quite some time. The Timberwolves truly believe they don't get a good whistle on an almost nightly basis. Bubbling over just there.
The Timberwolves have had 20.4 personal fouls called against them per game this season, according to Basketball Reference. That amount is the seventh-fewest in the NBA.
But Friday evening was particularly frustrating for the Wolves, as All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns picked up two quick fouls, and the team was called for three more within the first seven minutes.
The game was also an important one for Minnesota, as the team is fighting for a Western Conference playoff spot with the Jazz and others. The Wolves are three games back of the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, who would occupy the final two playoff berths if the season ended today.
Naturally, tensions were high in a tough road environment.
To their credit, the Wolves nearly beat the Jazz after they fell behind by 23 points in the third quarter. They'll get another shot at them at home on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
