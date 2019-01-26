NBA All-Star Game 2019 Odds: James Harden Favorite over Kemba for 1st Draft Pick

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden is the favorite to be selected by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game draft.

Per Bovada, Harden holds the edge over the hometown Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker to be the first player off the board:

James (West) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (East) will serve as captains after winning the vote for their respective conferences. James will pick first after being the top vote-getter in the entire NBA.

James, Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Paul George were voted as starters out of the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo, Walker, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid represent the Eastern Conference's starters.

It should come as no surprise that Harden is the favorite to be the first pick. After all, the reigning NBA MVP leads the NBA in scoring at 36.2 points per game. He is currently in the midst of a historic streak dating back to Dec. 11 that has seen him top the 30-point plateau in 22 consecutive games.

Harden has topped 50 points five times already this season, including a career high on Wednesday against the New York Knicks:

At this point, it would be hard to take anybody else above the Rockets star—based on this season's performance, at least.

Walker, meanwhile, is having a career year, averaging 24.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He received his third consecutive All-Star selection, although this one will hold extra meaning as it will be played in Charlotte.

Walker suffered a mild neck strain on Friday night, but there has been no suggestion his participation in the game is in danger.

Last year's inaugural All-Star Game draft was not televised. However, with the support of players, the league has decided to air the event this time around.

The All-Star Game rosters will be filled out on Jan. 31 with the announcement of the reserves. Meanwhile, TNT will broadcast the All-Star draft on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.