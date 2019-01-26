Steve Kerr Lost Bet on DeMarcus Cousins' 1st Technical Foul with Warriors

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed Friday that he lost a bet with regard to when center DeMarcus Cousins would get called for his first technical foul with the team.

Appearing on KNBR 680 (h/t Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area), Kerr noted that he thought the first technical would come sooner than it did: "Yeah, I lost a bet. I had Game 2 as his first technical. But it took three games."

After going without a technical against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, Cousins was called for one during Thursday's 126-118 win over the Washington Wizards.

The foul was assessed when Cousins pushed Wizards center Thomas Bryant after they got tangled.

During his 10-year NBA career, Cousins has been called for 119 technical fouls.

Despite the technical, Cousins had his best game as a member of the Warriors against Washington with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

In three games since returning from a torn Achilles last season, the 28-year-old veteran is averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Golden State is undefeated with Cousins in the lineup, and the Warriors are in the midst of a nine-game winning streak that has them atop the Western Conference at 34-14.