Steve Kerr Lost Bet on DeMarcus Cousins' 1st Technical Foul with Warriors

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks with DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors during the game against the LA Clippers on January 18, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed Friday that he lost a bet with regard to when center DeMarcus Cousins would get called for his first technical foul with the team.

Appearing on KNBR 680 (h/t Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area), Kerr noted that he thought the first technical would come sooner than it did: "Yeah, I lost a bet. I had Game 2 as his first technical. But it took three games."

After going without a technical against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, Cousins was called for one during Thursday's 126-118 win over the Washington Wizards.

The foul was assessed when Cousins pushed Wizards center Thomas Bryant after they got tangled.

During his 10-year NBA career, Cousins has been called for 119 technical fouls.

Despite the technical, Cousins had his best game as a member of the Warriors against Washington with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

In three games since returning from a torn Achilles last season, the 28-year-old veteran is averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Golden State is undefeated with Cousins in the lineup, and the Warriors are in the midst of a nine-game winning streak that has them atop the Western Conference at 34-14.

Related

    Report: Anonymous Exec Questions Lonzo's Leadership

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Anonymous Exec Questions Lonzo's Leadership

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Added to ASG's 3-Point Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Added to ASG's 3-Point Contest

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Stars Who've Been in Same Place Way Too Long

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stars Who've Been in Same Place Way Too Long

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Wizards Shut Down Beal Trade Talk

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wizards Shut Down Beal Trade Talk

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report