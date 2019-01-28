Top Transfer Landing Spots for Former No. 1 Overall CFB Recruit Jaelan Phillips

0 of 5

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Jaelan Phillips arrived at UCLA as the No. 1 overall prospect of the 2017 recruiting class, but he's poised to leave Los Angeles after two seasons.

Or, at least the school.

According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, USC is interested in Phillips, who battled injuries during his two seasons. When healthy, however, the edge-rusher was a force. He collected 41 tackles with eight for loss and 4.5 sacks in 11 total appearances.

But as the Pac-12 is loaded with potential landing spots for Phillips, the apparent top candidate is located on the other coast.

Phillips is expected to sit out 2019 as part of NCAA transfer rules. Once eligible, though, he could be an immediate star.