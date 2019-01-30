Best-Case Scenarios for Every Team at the NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

As the 2019 NBA trade deadline approaches, all 30 teams have immediate goals, long-term hopes and contingency plans mapped out in great detail.

Rather than walking through every organization's whiteboard, let's zero in on the top priorities. If each team could lay out an optimal scenario ahead of the Feb. 7 deadline (within reason), what would it look like?

In some cases, we'll offer a specific trade. In others, it'll be about re-orienting the franchise toward the best big-picture plans. Either way, we're trying to manufacture deadline wins for all 30 teams.

Each of our hypothetical scenarios are specific to one team, so when a deal feels lopsided (but not completely ridiculous), that's kind of the point. A best-case outcome is supposed to be favorable.

And no, not every team's optimal result is trading for Anthony Davis. Even if it probably should be.