FA Cup 2019: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixtures

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City cruised through to the next stage of the FA Cup, with the Premier League champions winning 5-0 against Burnley on Saturday.

Newcastle United crashed out of the cup at the expense of Watford. The Hornets stung the hosts as they earned a 2-0 fourth-round victory on the road.

Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a goalless draw against West Bromwich Albion, with Wolverhampton Wanderers grabbing a late equaliser to save themselves in a 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury Town.

Everton travel to Millwall in the evening matches, with West Ham United visiting AFC Wimbledon.

Saturday's FA Cup Results

Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby County

Brighton 0-0 West Brom

Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Oldham Athletic

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley

Middlesbrough 1-1 Newport County

Newcastle 0-2 Watford

Portsmouth 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Shrewsbury 2-2 Wolves

Swansea City 4-1 Gillingham

Millwall vs. Everton

Wimbledon vs. West Ham

Remaining FA Cup Fourth-Round Fixtures

Sunday, January 27

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m ET: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m ET: Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Monday, January 28

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Barnet vs. Brentford

Saturday Recap

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

It was a simple day for City's rotated starting XI at the Etihad Stadium, with manager Pep Guardiola clearly happy with his side's comprehensive performance.

Gabriel Jesus opened the floodgates for the hosts midway through the first half. The Brazil international netted with style after linking with countryman Danilo.

The Clarets dug in to hold City to a one-goal lead at half-time, but Guardiola's men were ruthless after the interval.

Kevin De Bruyne set up Bernardo Silva for the second seven minutes after the restart, and the Belgian superstar grabbed a goal for himself to put the tie to bed shortly after the hour mark.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

An own goal by Kevin Long rubbed salt in the wound for Burnley after 73 minutes, and City cantered past the winning post to prolong their cup endeavours.

Substitute Sergio Aguero made it 5-0 from the penalty spot with five minutes to play after Long fouled David Silva.

It was yet another frustrating day in the north east for Newcastle. The Magpies failed to score as Watford collect a 2-0 win.

Andre Gray opened the scoring on the hour, allowing Isaac Success' last-minute strike to settle the game in the final minute.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Wolves were nearly the subject of a giant-killing act at Shrewsbury, but the Premier League saved themselves in a 2-2 draw.

The EFL League One side claimed a two-goal lead after second-half strikes from Greg Docherty and Luke Waterfall, but Wolves kept plugging away as they fought against adversity.

Raul Jimenez's effort gave the visitors hope with 15 minutes remaining, and Matt Doherty's headed equaliser broke home fans' hearts in the third minute of injury time, earning a replay.