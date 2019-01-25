Report: Luka Doncic Commits to 2019 NBA All-Star Skills Competition

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 21: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks takes a shot during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on January 21, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While we won't know whether Dallas Mavericks star rookie Luka Doncic made the All-Star Game until Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium revealed on Friday that the 19-year-old will take part in at least one All-Star Weekend competition:

The Skills Challenge will be held on Saturday, February 16, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Players are asked to run through a basketball obstacle course of sorts to test their ball-handling, passing and shooting skills. It is an eight-player knockout-style tournament, which Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie won last year.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: DSJ Will Be in Dunk Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: DSJ Will Be in Dunk Contest

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steph Invited to 3-Pt Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Steph Invited to 3-Pt Contest

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting All-Star Reserves 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting All-Star Reserves 🔮

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Prioritizing Adding 2nd Star

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Prioritizing Adding 2nd Star

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report