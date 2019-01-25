Report: Luka Doncic Commits to 2019 NBA All-Star Skills Competition

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While we won't know whether Dallas Mavericks star rookie Luka Doncic made the All-Star Game until Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium revealed on Friday that the 19-year-old will take part in at least one All-Star Weekend competition:

The Skills Challenge will be held on Saturday, February 16, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Players are asked to run through a basketball obstacle course of sorts to test their ball-handling, passing and shooting skills. It is an eight-player knockout-style tournament, which Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie won last year.

