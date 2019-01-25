Chris Paul to Return from Hamstring Injury Sunday vs. Magic, Mike D'Antoni Says

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul is set to return from a hamstring injury on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said that while CP3 won't play until Sunday, he "could have gone" against the Toronto Raptors on Friday "if it was a playoff game."

Paul has missed Houston's past 16 games with a hamstring ailment suffered against the Miami Heat on Dec. 20.

Houston has actually made some headway during Paul's absence with an 11-5 record, but it has been only average lately with a 5-5 mark over its past 10 games.

The Rockets started just 11-14 this season, but shortly before Paul's injury, they went on a roll with five straight wins to get back in the playoff picture.

The team is 27-20, which is good for fifth in the Western Conference, and just 2.5 games behind the third-place Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last season, which was Paul's first with the Rockets, Houston posted the NBA's best record and pushed the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals. CP3 was limited to 58 regular-season games in 2017-18, and he also missed time during the playoffs, including Games 6 and 7 of the Warriors series.

Injuries have continued to dog him this season, and his numbers were down from their usual level even before he got hurt, as he was averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 26 games.

The 33-year-old is a nine-time All-Star and a likely future Hall of Famer, as he is ninth on the all-time NBA assists list and 12th on the all-time NBA steals list.

He may not be the same player he once was, but Paul is still a great passer and a cerebral leader who thrives on both ends of the floor.

One thing to watch for is how Paul's return will impact the production of James Harden, who has been on a tear during CP3's absence.

Harden leads the NBA with 36.3 points per game, and he has scored 30 or more in 21 straight games, including 61 against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

While Harden won't have quite as much ball-handling responsibility when Paul returns, it stands to reason that the Rockets will be a more complete team due to CP3's versatility and ability to make those around him better.