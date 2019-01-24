Bulls News: Jabari Parker Says Playing 10 Minutes Is 'Not Fitting for Me'

Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker heads to the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 135-105. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ten is anything but perfect for Jabari Parker as he and the Chicago Bulls attempt to maintain a working relationship while the team facilitates a trade.

Parker played 12 minutes in the Bulls' 104-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. He told reporters Thursday he hoped to see the floor more and that "10 minutes is not fitting for me," per Bulls Talk:

Parker may want to be careful because the alternative is that he doesn't play at all, an option the Bulls have exercised this season. He made one appearance between Dec. 15 and Jan. 11 before he returned to Chicago's regular rotation.

The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson reported in December the Bulls were speaking with other teams about a Parker deal. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Chicago had reached out to the New York Knicks but that the two teams were struggling to find a third party to take on veteran center Enes Kanter.

One could argue the Bulls have a clear incentive to give Parker a key role in their lineup if for no other reason than putting the 23-year-old forward on display for potential trade suitors.    

