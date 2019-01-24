Report: 5-Star WR Prospect Bru McCoy in Transfer Portal After Enrolling at USC

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

Photo Credit: Chris Trevino, 247Sports

The USC Trojans may lose one of their most promising wide receivers before he plays a single college football game. 

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, wide receiver recruit Bru McCoy—who has already started taking classes at USC—is in the NCAA transfer portal. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, McCoy is a 5-star prospect and the No. 9 overall player and No. 1 athlete in the class of 2019.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

