Anthony Davis Ruled Out vs. Thunder After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 18: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots a free throw during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 18, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a left shoulder injury, the team announced.

Davis posted 14 points and four rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

  1. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  2. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  3. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  4. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  5. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  6. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  7. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  8. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  9. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  10. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  11. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  12. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  13. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  14. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  15. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  16. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  17. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  18. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  19. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  20. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

Right Arrow Icon

Durability has been one of the few concerns about Davis since he entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. He played fewer than 70 games in each of his four years, picking up a series of minor injuries along the way.

Davis stayed relatively healthy between 2016-17 and 2017-18, missing 14 combined games. He was recently sidelined for nine games by a left finger sprain.

The Pelicans were faced with a nightmare scenario in January when Davis' agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the six-time All-Star had suffered a finger injury that would potentially leave him out for a month. Upon further evaluation, Paul provided a more optimistic time frame for Davis' return.

Few players are more valuable to their respective teams than Davis. The Pelicans' hopes of reaching the playoffs rest almost solely on his shoulders. 

In terms of performance, Davis is more than doing his part. He's averaging 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds, both of which are on pace to be career highs. Should he be out for another stretch of games, though, that might be all it takes to end New Orleans' postseason chances.

Related

    Fultz Throws Shade at Brett Brown

    Markelle excited to have a coach who wont just 'tell you what you want to hear'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fultz Throws Shade at Brett Brown

    Markelle excited to have a coach who wont just 'tell you what you want to hear'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Steve Kerr Fined $25K for Outburst at Refs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steve Kerr Fined $25K for Outburst at Refs

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Ya Got?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Ya Got?

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thunder to Sign Markieff Morris

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Report: Thunder to Sign Markieff Morris

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report