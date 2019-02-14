Anthony Davis Ruled Out vs. Thunder After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a left shoulder injury, the team announced.

Davis posted 14 points and four rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Durability has been one of the few concerns about Davis since he entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. He played fewer than 70 games in each of his four years, picking up a series of minor injuries along the way.

Davis stayed relatively healthy between 2016-17 and 2017-18, missing 14 combined games. He was recently sidelined for nine games by a left finger sprain.

The Pelicans were faced with a nightmare scenario in January when Davis' agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the six-time All-Star had suffered a finger injury that would potentially leave him out for a month. Upon further evaluation, Paul provided a more optimistic time frame for Davis' return.

Few players are more valuable to their respective teams than Davis. The Pelicans' hopes of reaching the playoffs rest almost solely on his shoulders.

In terms of performance, Davis is more than doing his part. He's averaging 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds, both of which are on pace to be career highs. Should he be out for another stretch of games, though, that might be all it takes to end New Orleans' postseason chances.