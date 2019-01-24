Knicks Trade Rumors: Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee Available Before Deadline

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the New York Knicks continue their downward spiral, their front office is exploring trade opportunities for their expensive veteran players.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Knicks are making Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee available leading up to the NBA's trade deadline on Feb. 7.

