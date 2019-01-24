Knicks Trade Rumors: Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee Available Before Deadline

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the New York Knicks continue their downward spiral, their front office is exploring trade opportunities for their expensive veteran players. 

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Knicks are making Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee available leading up to the NBA's trade deadline on Feb. 7. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    THJ Not Happy After Trier’s Oblique Twitter Shot

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    THJ Not Happy After Trier’s Oblique Twitter Shot

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Is There Any Hope for the Knicks?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is There Any Hope for the Knicks?

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Avoid These Players at the Trade Deadline

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Avoid These Players at the Trade Deadline

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Trier Apologizes for Profane DM

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Trier Apologizes for Profane DM

    Stefan Bondy
    via nydailynews.com