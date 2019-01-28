Kyrie Irving Won't Play vs. Nets Because of Hip Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with a left hip strain.



Irving, 26, will be missing his second game out of the last three. He had 32 points and 10 assists in Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Playing his second season with the Celtics, Irving has largely stayed healthy in 2018-19. He's missed only six games and no more than two consecutive.

Provided he does not miss extended time, this could be the second time in Irving's career he's sat out fewer than 10 games. He's currently averaging 23.7 points, 6.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds on 49.9 percent shooting, getting named to his sixth All-Star team.

The Celtics will start Terry Rozier in Irving's place.