Victor Oladipo out for Season with Knee Injury Diagnosed as Ruptured Quad Tendon

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers' worst fear came true Thursday when star guard Victor Oladipo was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Per an official announcement from the team, Oladipo's MRI revealed he suffered a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

Oladipo suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Indiana's 110-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted a ruptured quad tendon is rare among NBA players, with Charles Barkley and Tony Parker among the marquee stars who suffered the injury.

"It is threatening to his explosiveness and athleticism," Wojnarowski wrote. "It's a challenging road back."

Parker's injury occurred while he played for the San Antonio Spurs against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May 2017. He missed the first 19 games of the 2017-18 season before returning on Nov. 27.

The loss of Oladipo is a huge blow for the Pacers, who are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. He leads the team with 18.8 points per game and ranks second with 5.2 assists per game.

Indiana (32-15) trails the Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks by 2.5 games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.